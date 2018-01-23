Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Game security outfit Denuvo acquired by cybersecurity specialist Irdeto

January 23, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
Game security outfit Denuvo has been acquired by cybersecurity specialist Irdeto for an undisclosed fee. 

Denuvo offers security technology and services to game publishers and platforms around the world, and has worked with major companies like Ubisoft, EA, Warner Bros., and Lionsgate Entertainment. 

The deal will see Denuvo and Irdeto working together to provide anti-piracy and anti-cheat solutions for games on desktop, mobile, console, and VR devices.

Denuvo specifically hopes to leverage Irdeto's security experts and anti-piracy technology to strengthen its own anti-tamper tech. Both companies are also confident the move will help grow the addressable market for their core tech and anti-piracy services.

Denuvo will continue to operate as normal post-acquisition, with Irdeto confirming that all staff have been retained.

