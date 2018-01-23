Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
January 24, 2018
Atari looks to equity crowdfunding for RollerCoaster Tycoon Switch release

Atari looks to equity crowdfunding for RollerCoaster Tycoon Switch release

January 23, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
January 23, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Atari-owned Atari Game Partners has launched a crowdfunding campaign on the equity crowdfunding site StartEngine to solicit funds for a Nintendo Switch version in the longrunning RollerCoaster Tycoon series.

While not unheard of, it’s fairly uncommon to see a major company turn to crowdfunding to secure financial backing for a game development project, especially as crowdfunding enthusiasm for video games has waned on platforms like Kickstarter.

Atari Game Partners notes that it is banking on a combination the recent success of the Nintendo Switch and RollerCoaster Tycoon's status as an established brand to spearhead a successful crowdfunding campaign. 

As such, the company is seeking to raise between $10,000 and $1.07 million through the equity crowdfunding campaign, with $250 as the minimum amount investors can contribute. Following the game's expected release later this year, investors will then earn a share of the game’s profits, relative to the investor’s overall contribution.

