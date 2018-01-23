Weekly Jobs Roundup: Wargaming, NBCUniversal, and more are hiring now!

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.



Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Here are just some of the many, many positions being advertised right now. If you're a recruiter looking for talent, you can also post jobs here.

Location: Chicago, Illinois

Wargaming is hiring a UI Engineer for its Chicago-Baltimore studio. The developer is looking for someone with at least 2 years of experience and a B.S. in Computer Science, Math, Physics, or Engineering to implement user interfaces, write, test, and debug UI code, and work with designers, producers, and artists to implement new UI features.

Location: Glendale, California

NBCUniversal is looking to hire a Product Manager to be responsible for driving product vision, business strategy, improved game performance and increased player engagement for the mobile platform business within its games & digital platforms group.

Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle-based Giant Enemy Crab is looking for a Gameplay Engineer with 3+ years of experience with C# or other C based languages to support the release of its upcoming online game Due Process. Responsibilities for this position include analyzing and implementing game systems and maintaining their stability during both beta and release.

Location: Burbank, California

Insomniac Games is looking for a Character Artist to create models, textures, and shaders for characters and other key assets in its games. Applicants should have an advanced understanding of Photoshop, Maya and Z-brush, Mudbox or an equivalent.