Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
January 24, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
January 24, 2018
arrowPress Releases
January 24, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Report provides ethical ways for devs to monetize games

Report provides ethical ways for devs to monetize games

January 23, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
January 23, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Business/Marketing

There's a new group report out by Project Horseshoe (a small conference that addresses issues in game design) which lays out a guideline of "golden rules" designers should take into account when considering fair ways to request money from players.

The report aims to provide developers just beginning to work in the area of monetization a solid set of guidelines for approaching their work with ethical consideration. This could prove useful, as the industry has received criticism over poor monetization practices in the past. 

Written by a group of industry professionals (including Joel Gonzales of Firaxis and Crystin Cox of ArenaNet), the document lays out a set of golden rules specific to game design which provide a framework for designers to evaluate specific designs and motivations for monetization strategies.

The report also analyzes common monetization strategies used in the industry today, and points out the ethical ramifications each strategy can have on the player. For example the report acknowledges that there's nothing inherently unethical about free to play games, but developers should be transparent about how they intend to make money from their players. 

"Having a set of ethical guidelines is a good way to ensure that we are treating our players fairly as it allows for a predetermined quality bar to be set and measured against," the report states. "We can and should make games that adhere to ethical guidelines while still being profitable."

Make sure to check out the entire group report at Project Horseshoe. 

Related Jobs

Square Enix Co., Ltd.
Square Enix Co., Ltd. — Tokyo, Japan
[01.24.18]
Experienced Game Developer
Infinity Ward / Activision
Infinity Ward / Activision — Woodland Hills, California, United States
[01.24.18]
Senior Rendering Engineer
Toys for Bob / Activision
Toys for Bob / Activision — Novato, California, United States
[01.24.18]
Sr. Executive Producer - Toys For Bob
Infinity Ward / Activision
Infinity Ward / Activision — Woodland Hills, California, United States
[01.24.18]
UI Engineer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Blog: Building a better Steam competitor
How rigid design limitations improved Gorogoa's puzzles
Blog: Virtual worlds designed by their inhabitants
Weekly Jobs Roundup: Wargaming, NBCUniversal, and more are hiring now!


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image