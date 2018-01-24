Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
January 24, 2018
January 24, 2018
January 24, 2018
Drawn to Death developer lays off 'vast majority' of staff

January 24, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
Newsbrief: The Bartlet Jones Supernatural Detective Agency, the game studio co-founded by God of War and Twisted Metal game director David Jaffe, has laid off "the vast majority of its staff." 

Jaffe broke the news on Twitter, explaining the studio has been forced to make the cuts after one of its upcoming projects was canceled.

The San Diego-based outfit was founded in 2013 by Jaffe and Nick Kononelos, a veteran manager, director, production lead, and artist who's previously worked on a variety of big-name projects for Sony, EA, and Jaffe's former employer, We Are Robots. 

Its only release to date was distinctive arena shooter Drawn to Death, which was met with a mixed reception when it launched in April last year.

