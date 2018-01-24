Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
January 24, 2018
Valve appeals $2.4M fine as Australian legal battle rages on

January 24, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
Valve has bought more time in its fight against the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) by filing yet another appeal. 

The video game juggernaut was sued by the ACCC back in August 2014 after the consumer rights organization took issue with the lack of a proper Steam refund policy.

After a protracted legal battle, the Federal Court found Valve guilty of breaking consumer law by intentionally excluding statutory guarantees and deliberately modifying warranties. 

As a result, the company was hit with a $2.4 million fine in what was declared a landmark victory by ACCC chairman, Rod Sims. 

Yet, despite having already lost one appeal, Valve has now applied to the High Court for "special leave" and will again attempt to overturn the Federal Court's decision. 

As noted by the Interactive Games & Entertainment Association's Jonny Roses on Twitter, that means the original decision and $2.4 million fine will be put on hold until the High Court moves forward with the appeal, or rejects it outright. 

"The Full Court found Valve carried on business in Australia, and was therefore bound by the Australian Consumer Law in its dealings with customers here," said Sims, commenting on the importance of the case after Valve's first appeal was dismissed. 

"This case sets an important precedent that overseas-based companies that sell to Australians must abide by our law. All goods come with automatic consumer guarantees that they are of acceptable quality and fit for the purpose for which they were sold, even if the business is based overseas."

