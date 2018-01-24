Talk to the creator of Iconoclasts at 3PM EST

Have you heard of Iconoclasts? It's a new platforming game that's inspired by the likes of Metroid and Metal Slug, filled with finely-detailed animations and fascinating characters. We've been enjoying it a lot over here at Gamasutra, and since we're eager to learn more about the game's development, we're inviting developer Joakim Sandberg onto the Gamasutra Twitch channel today at 3PM EST to discuss the game's design and development.

Since it's challenging these days to produce a successful side scrolling platformer (let alone one with so much charm and detail), we're going to have a lot of questions for Sandberg, and you should too! Join us in Twitch chat to get your questions answered live on stream.

And while we're at it, be sure to follow the Gamasutra Twitch channel for more developer interviews, editor roundtables and gameplay commentary.