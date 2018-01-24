Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
January 24, 2018
PUBG Corp. to donate $2M in lootbox proceeds to charity

January 24, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
Console/PC

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds dev PUBG Corp. has detailed its plan for some of the money generated from the sale of the 2017 Gamescom Invitational Crates.

The developer announced that it will be distributing up to $2 million of the cash brought in from those lootboxes to various charities during 2018.

Given the massive popularity of PUBG Corp's battle royale brawler, it’s especially refreshing to see the game’s developer use its platform and resources give back to the community through organizations set up to help sick children like Extra Life and Gamers Outreach. 

PUBG Corp. has already pledged to donate $300,000 for the PUBG Extra Life marathon that kicks of next week to benefit Children’s Miracle Network hospitals. 

Following that, the developer says it will use the $2 million fund to match community donations at a Gamers for Giving and Gamers Outreach PUBG LAN tournament. Gamers Outreach aims to provide video games to children battling illness. PUBG Corp. also says that it will be pitching in $1 million to an additional charity at a yet-unannounced even later in 2018.

"It’s been great to see content creators and their audiences using their talents for worthy causes, and PUBG Corp. is committed to supporting charity efforts with the same enthusiasm our players have shown," said PUBG community lead Sammie Kang in a statement. "We’ve made an impact in the gaming world over the past year, and we’re hoping to have even more of an effect on some outstanding charitable organizations in 2018."

