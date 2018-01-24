Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
January 24, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
January 24, 2018
arrowPress Releases
January 24, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Ubisoft adds a digital assistant to its Ubisoft Club companion app

Ubisoft adds a digital assistant to its Ubisoft Club companion app

January 24, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
January 24, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Smartphone/Tablet

Ubisoft has unveiled a Siri-like digital assistant that will, following an open beta period, feed players information, tips, and even jokes from within the company’s Ubisoft Club mobile app. 

While many developers have released companion apps to provide additional menus and information to players on the go, Ubisoft’s Google Cloud-powered digital assistant looks to take that concept to a new level through an AI-driven chatbot.

Right now, Ubisoft Sam is in beta and, as such, its functionality is currently somewhat limited and only works with select games. At full release, Ubisoft says that its digital assistant will be able to answer player questions if they’re stumped on a certain part of a game and offer links to appropriate FAQs.

Ubisoft Sam can also offer players statistics on game-specific completion or playtime and, at least in the case of Rainbow Six Siege, analyze in-game behavior to suggest tips and strategies via YouTube links.

The chatbot itself is powered by Google Cloud’s Dialogflow Enterprise Edition. Ubisoft says that this tech allows Sam to understand both spoken and typed commands while learning how to better understand user commands and input. The company hopes to use the open beta period to further zero in the information its players seek on the fly and evaluate the usefulness and accuracy of tips and links suggested by Sam.

Currently, the beta is open to Canadian Ubisoft Club members, though English is the only language supported. More information on the digital assistant can be found in Ubisoft's Q&A

Related Jobs

Shiny Shoe
Shiny Shoe — San Francisco, California, United States
[01.24.18]
Gameplay and Engine Programmer
Square Enix Co., Ltd.
Square Enix Co., Ltd. — Tokyo, Japan
[01.24.18]
Experienced Game Developer
Infinity Ward / Activision
Infinity Ward / Activision — Woodland Hills, California, United States
[01.24.18]
Senior Rendering Engineer
Infinity Ward / Activision
Infinity Ward / Activision — Woodland Hills, California, United States
[01.24.18]
UI Engineer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

7 influential immersive sims that all devs should play
GDC State of the Industry: Dev interest in Nintendo Switch up, VR interest down
Valve appeals $2.4M fine as Australian legal battle rages on
Blog: Material usage in Unreal Engine 4


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image