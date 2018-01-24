Ubisoft adds a digital assistant to its Ubisoft Club companion app

Ubisoft has unveiled a Siri-like digital assistant that will, following an open beta period, feed players information, tips, and even jokes from within the company’s Ubisoft Club mobile app.

While many developers have released companion apps to provide additional menus and information to players on the go, Ubisoft’s Google Cloud-powered digital assistant looks to take that concept to a new level through an AI-driven chatbot.

Right now, Ubisoft Sam is in beta and, as such, its functionality is currently somewhat limited and only works with select games. At full release, Ubisoft says that its digital assistant will be able to answer player questions if they’re stumped on a certain part of a game and offer links to appropriate FAQs.

Ubisoft Sam can also offer players statistics on game-specific completion or playtime and, at least in the case of Rainbow Six Siege, analyze in-game behavior to suggest tips and strategies via YouTube links.

The chatbot itself is powered by Google Cloud’s Dialogflow Enterprise Edition. Ubisoft says that this tech allows Sam to understand both spoken and typed commands while learning how to better understand user commands and input. The company hopes to use the open beta period to further zero in the information its players seek on the fly and evaluate the usefulness and accuracy of tips and links suggested by Sam.

Currently, the beta is open to Canadian Ubisoft Club members, though English is the only language supported. More information on the digital assistant can be found in Ubisoft's Q&A.