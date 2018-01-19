Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
January 25, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
January 25, 2018
arrowPress Releases
January 25, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Get a job: Schell Games is hiring an Engineering Manager

Get a job: Schell Games is hiring an Engineering Manager

January 24, 2018 | By Staff
January 24, 2018 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Programming, Recruitment

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Engineering ManagerSchell Games

Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

With expertise in all areas of game programming, our engineers are adept at writing code from scratch as well as working with middleware and existing tools. Our flexibility allows us to partner with our clients to determine the best technology plan that enables the successful execution of each project.

We are seeking an Engineering Manager to manage, train, and lead a talented team of engineers to tackle a variety of projects across a wide range of platforms. Past projects have ranged from VR & AR games to large-scale theme park installations. You’ll work closely with the VP of Engineering to foster an environment where team members are excited to grow their careers and continue to launch engaging, high-quality projects. We're looking for someone who is excited about mentoring game engineers who are at early stages of their careers, and has had experience with people management.

AREAS OF RESPONSIBILITY:

  • Advocating for the Engineering Department and processes within the team - serving as a key contact at a project lead level and between teams; representing and communicating Engineering Department's successes, challenges, and point of view concerning project direction/production 
     
  • Managing the career growth for several engineers across multiple projects; including giving performance feedback, helping to shape individual goals and objectives, meeting regularly to discuss direct reports’ professional development
     
  • Supporting the studio Engineering VP to build and manage a high-performing team, outline succession planning, manage risk and identify growth opportunities across tech disciplines 
     
  • Mentoring across all levels of the Engineering team and team members outside the discipline on quality, process and best practice with direct correlation to project goals 

DESIRED SKILLS & EXPERIENCE:

  • 8 years of industry and/or relevant technical experience; 3 years as a manager
  • Strong mentoring and guidance skills to create an environment for engineers to continually reach new heights within their career 
  • Effective team leadership skills with passion for product excellence 
  • Successful leadership roles in building complex software systems for shipped titles 
  • Strong hands-on coding experience 
  • Hands-on experience working with Agile development methods 
  • Experience estimating project costs and staffing requirements 
  • Outstanding communication skills 
  • Experience building processes, tools, and workflows that enable high levels of productivity and effectiveness across a variety of teams

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

Related Jobs

Toys for Bob / Activision
Toys for Bob / Activision — Novato, California, United States
[01.25.18]
Sr. Software Engineer (Animation) - Toys for Bob - Novato, CA
Island Brains LLC
Island Brains LLC — San Mateo, California, United States
[01.24.18]
Mobile Game Producer
Qualcomm
Qualcomm — San Diego, California, United States
[01.24.18]
3D Engine Developer
Qualcomm
Qualcomm — San Diego, California, United States
[01.24.18]
Software Engineer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

7 influential immersive sims that all devs should play
GDC State of the Industry: Dev interest in Nintendo Switch up, VR interest down
Unity launches Hub beta to help devs better manage projects
Ubisoft adds a digital assistant to its Ubisoft Club companion app


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image