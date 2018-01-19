Get a job: Schell Games is hiring an Engineering Manager

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

With expertise in all areas of game programming, our engineers are adept at writing code from scratch as well as working with middleware and existing tools. Our flexibility allows us to partner with our clients to determine the best technology plan that enables the successful execution of each project.

We are seeking an Engineering Manager to manage, train, and lead a talented team of engineers to tackle a variety of projects across a wide range of platforms. Past projects have ranged from VR & AR games to large-scale theme park installations. You’ll work closely with the VP of Engineering to foster an environment where team members are excited to grow their careers and continue to launch engaging, high-quality projects. We're looking for someone who is excited about mentoring game engineers who are at early stages of their careers, and has had experience with people management.

AREAS OF RESPONSIBILITY:

Advocating for the Engineering Department and processes within the team - serving as a key contact at a project lead level and between teams; representing and communicating Engineering Department's successes, challenges, and point of view concerning project direction/production



for the Engineering Department and processes within the team - serving as a key contact at a project lead level and between teams; representing and communicating Engineering Department's successes, challenges, and point of view concerning project direction/production Managing the career growth for several engineers across multiple projects; including giving performance feedback, helping to shape individual goals and objectives, meeting regularly to discuss direct reports’ professional development



the career growth for several engineers across multiple projects; including giving performance feedback, helping to shape individual goals and objectives, meeting regularly to discuss direct reports’ professional development Supporting the studio Engineering VP to build and manage a high-performing team, outline succession planning, manage risk and identify growth opportunities across tech disciplines



the studio Engineering VP to build and manage a high-performing team, outline succession planning, manage risk and identify growth opportunities across tech disciplines Mentoring across all levels of the Engineering team and team members outside the discipline on quality, process and best practice with direct correlation to project goals

DESIRED SKILLS & EXPERIENCE:

8 years of industry and/or relevant technical experience; 3 years as a manager

Strong mentoring and guidance skills to create an environment for engineers to continually reach new heights within their career

Effective team leadership skills with passion for product excellence

Successful leadership roles in building complex software systems for shipped titles

Strong hands-on coding experience

Hands-on experience working with Agile development methods

Experience estimating project costs and staffing requirements

Outstanding communication skills

Experience building processes, tools, and workflows that enable high levels of productivity and effectiveness across a variety of teams

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.



Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.



Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.