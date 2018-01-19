Get a job: Schell Games is hiring an Engineering Manager

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!
Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
With expertise in all areas of game programming, our engineers are adept at writing code from scratch as well as working with middleware and existing tools. Our flexibility allows us to partner with our clients to determine the best technology plan that enables the successful execution of each project.
We are seeking an Engineering Manager to manage, train, and lead a talented team of engineers to tackle a variety of projects across a wide range of platforms. Past projects have ranged from VR & AR games to large-scale theme park installations. You’ll work closely with the VP of Engineering to foster an environment where team members are excited to grow their careers and continue to launch engaging, high-quality projects. We're looking for someone who is excited about mentoring game engineers who are at early stages of their careers, and has had experience with people management.
AREAS OF RESPONSIBILITY:
DESIRED SKILLS & EXPERIENCE:
