Unity launches Hub beta to help devs better manage projects

Unity has released a beta for its standalone Unity Hub tool, a desktop app that seeks to simplify some of the early stages of working with Unity by housing projects and different versions of the Unity Editor in one place.

In theory, the tool makes it easier for developers to jump between projects that use different versions of Unity by both collecting different versions within one launcher and allowing devs to link specific versions to individual projects.

Additionally, Unity is also testing out a new feature alongside the hub itself. In a bid to, once again, streamline the early steps of project creation, the Unity Hub introduces a variety of new project templates that adjust settings for a number of common project types.

Unity has shared a useful breakdown of everything the standalone launcher can accomplish over on its blog, along with beta installation links for both Windows and Mac.