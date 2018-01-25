Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
January 25, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
January 25, 2018
arrowPress Releases
January 25, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Nintendo shutting down its first-ever mobile app, Miitomo

Nintendo shutting down its first-ever mobile app, Miitomo

January 25, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
January 25, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    1 comments
More: Smartphone/Tablet, Business/Marketing

Nintendo will shut down its first ever smartphone app, Miitomo, in just a few months time on May 9. 

The console maker broke the news on the Miitomo website, and explained it will stop selling Miitomo coins (the game's in-app currency) immediately, before closing the service for good.

Nintendo launched Miitomo back in March 2016, and while the free-to-play app was more of a quirky social experience than a full-fledged game, it was a moment that marked the company's arrival on the mobile scene. 

Miitomo found success during its earliest days, climbing to the top of the iOS free download charts in both the U.S. and Japan, and racking up 1 million users in the space of three days. 

Interest in the Mii-centric app soon waned, however, and the title tumbled down the charts not long after reaching the summit.

Nintendo hasn't explicitly said why Miitomo is being canned, but a dwindling player base probably has something to do with it. 

With the end in sight, Nintendo has started dishing out daily login bonuses of Miitomo coins and game tickets so those still playing can enjoy one last hurrah.

You can find out more about Miitomo's shuttering by checking out Nintendo's official FAQ.

Related Jobs

Naughty Dog
Naughty Dog — Santa Monica, California, United States
[01.25.18]
Graphics Programmer (Game Team)
HaptX Inc.
HaptX Inc. — San Luis Obispo, California, United States
[01.25.18]
Technical Environment Artist
Vicarious Visions / Activision
Vicarious Visions / Activision — Albany, New York, United States
[01.25.18]
Environment Artist - Destiny (World Building)
Vicarious Visions / Activision
Vicarious Visions / Activision — Albany, New York, United States
[01.25.18]
Senior World Designer - Destiny


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Art Design Deep Dive: Using a 3D pipeline for 2D animation in Dead Cells
Nintendo shutting down its first-ever mobile app, Miitomo
Blog: 5 common student game dev mistakes, and how to avoid them
7 influential immersive sims that all devs should play


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image