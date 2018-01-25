Nintendo shutting down its first-ever mobile app, Miitomo

Nintendo will shut down its first ever smartphone app, Miitomo, in just a few months time on May 9.

The console maker broke the news on the Miitomo website, and explained it will stop selling Miitomo coins (the game's in-app currency) immediately, before closing the service for good.

Nintendo launched Miitomo back in March 2016, and while the free-to-play app was more of a quirky social experience than a full-fledged game, it was a moment that marked the company's arrival on the mobile scene.

Miitomo found success during its earliest days, climbing to the top of the iOS free download charts in both the U.S. and Japan, and racking up 1 million users in the space of three days.

Interest in the Mii-centric app soon waned, however, and the title tumbled down the charts not long after reaching the summit.

Nintendo hasn't explicitly said why Miitomo is being canned, but a dwindling player base probably has something to do with it.

With the end in sight, Nintendo has started dishing out daily login bonuses of Miitomo coins and game tickets so those still playing can enjoy one last hurrah.

You can find out more about Miitomo's shuttering by checking out Nintendo's official FAQ.