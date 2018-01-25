Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
January 25, 2018
January 25, 2018
January 25, 2018
Swedish devs Image & Form and Zoink merge to form Thunderful

January 25, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
Swedish developers Zoink and Image & Form have joined forces to form Thunderful, a new parent company that will wholly-own both studios. 

The duo have become household names in the Swedish dev scene, with Image & Form finding success with its SteamWorld series, and Zoink making waves after catching the eye of EA with its upcoming title, Fe

Although technically a merger, both developers will "continue develop games with existing and new properties under their respective labels."

The partnership will, however, formalize a long-running collaboration and give both studios the means to pursue more ambitious projects. 

"We already work together on a daily basis in PR, marketing, intelligence and publishing," said Brjann Sigurgeirsson, CEO of Image & Form and CEO of Thunderful. 

"Image & Form and Zoink will continue to produce games like we always do, but we’re now formalizing our close relationship. Through Thunderful we can share resources more effectively, officially act together and launch bigger, more ambitious game projects. We’re becoming a real powerhouse."

With the deal finally over the line, the pair are hoping to move into bigger offices together to facilitate further expansion.

