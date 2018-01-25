Global Game Jam returns for 10th anniversary celebrations

Global Game Jam will celebrate its 10th anniversary with an extra-special event when it returns this weekend.

The annual development menagerie sees people from around the world come together to create games based on a selected theme -- which will be revealed when the 48-hour jamathon kicks off on Friday.

Rather aptly, this year's edition promises to be the biggest ever, with over 40,000 projected participants across 805 sites in 109 countries.

There'll be specific sites dedicated to unique platforms and formats like board games, LARPing, and virtual reality, and there have even been whispers of birthday celebrations complete with cake.

What's more, Funomena founder Robin Hunicke and A MAZE festival director Thorsten S. Wiedemann will be kicking off the jam with keynote speeches to help motivate and inspire those eager developers around the world.

So, whether you're looking to jam yourself or simply want to take part in the festivities, you can find out how to get involved over on the Global Game Jam website.