PSA: GDC 2018 attendees, book your travel and accommodations!

January 25, 2018 | By Staff
If you're planning on attending the 2018 Game Developers Conference in San Francisco this March, please make sure to book your travel and accommodations sooner rather than later!

The start of this year's GDC is closer than you think: March 19th, to be exact.  Conference organizers have arranged special deals for GDC attendees with select housing partners, deals you can only access by booking your travel and accommodations through the GDC Travel hub.

Act fast, though: housing partners have reserved a set number of rooms for GDC attendees to book at a discounted rate, and those reserved rooms tend to go quickly.

So don't wait too long to arrange travel and lodging for GDC 2018 -- San Francisco is a vibrant city with lots to see and do, so if you don't take advantage of the exclusive GDC Travel hub hookups you'll be competing with other city visitors for accommodations. 

And don't miss your opportunity to save money by registering for the conference early -- the deadline to register for passes at a discounted rate is January 31st, 2018!

For more information on GDC 2018, visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas

