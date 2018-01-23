Get a job: Naughty Dog is hiring a Graphics Programmer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Santa Monica, California

Join our talented rendering team to develop and implement new and existing rendering techniques for our upcoming game, The Last of Us Part II.

Responsibilities:

Develop and implement new and existing rendering techniques

Implement efficient and stunning industry defining visuals

Additional responsibilities may be assigned as needed

Requirements & Skills:

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science or equivalent work experience

Strong math skills with an emphasis in 3D math

Strong knowledge of C and C++ programming languages

Thorough understanding of current GPU architectures (AMD GCN, NVIDIA CUDA)

Experience with DirectX12, Vulkan or other modern graphics or compute APIs

Experience with HLSL/GLSL or other equivalent shader languages

Console or PC programming experience

Passion for playing and developing exceptional games

As part of the Naughty Dog application process, candidates should expect to be given a technical interview.

