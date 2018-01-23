Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
January 26, 2018
Get a job: Naughty Dog is hiring a Graphics Programmer

Get a job: Naughty Dog is hiring a Graphics Programmer

January 25, 2018 | By Staff
January 25, 2018 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Programming, Recruitment

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Graphics Programmer, Naughty Dog

Location: Santa Monica, California

Join our talented rendering team to develop and implement new and existing rendering techniques for our upcoming game, The Last of Us Part II.

 Responsibilities:

  • Develop and implement new and existing rendering techniques
  • Implement efficient and stunning industry defining visuals
  • Additional responsibilities may be assigned as needed

Requirements & Skills:

  • Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science or equivalent work experience
  • Strong math skills with an emphasis in 3D math
  • Strong knowledge of C and C++ programming languages
  • Thorough understanding of current GPU architectures (AMD GCN, NVIDIA CUDA)
  • Experience with DirectX12, Vulkan or other modern graphics or compute APIs
  • Experience with HLSL/GLSL or other equivalent shader languages
  • Console or PC programming experience
  • Passion for playing and developing exceptional games

As part of the Naughty Dog application process, candidates should expect to be given a technical interview.

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

