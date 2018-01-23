Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
See how AI drives the boys of Final Fantasy XV at GDC 2018

January 26, 2018 | By Staff
More: Console/PC, Programming, Design, GDC

The 2018 Game Developers Conference is shaping up to be chock-a-block with fantastic talks, so organizers want to make sure you don't miss a really promising presentation from Square Enix about the artificial intelligence driving the Very Good Boys of Final Fantasy XV.

After a great talk at GDC 2017 about the FFXV selfie AI, Square Enix's Prasert "Sun" Prasertvithyakarn is back this year to present "Walk Tall, My Friends: Giving Life to AI-Buddies in 'FINAL FANTASY XV'."

This talk will give you some rare insight into how game designers at Square Enix now focus on character storytelling by AI, and how to actualize them for the player, instead of only setting the characters.

The concept of character storytelling by AI is still new and challenging -- game design, AI architecture design, and emotional experience design call for different expertise, but are all needed to create a living, experience-engaging AI-buddy, especially in a big and complicated open world game such as FF XV

Thus, Prasertvithyakarn aims to show you how he and his team at Square Enix combined these three designs to bring their three AI buddies Prompto, Gladiolus and Ignis to life, pioneering the field, and searching for new approaches for the next generation to come.

It's going to be a great talk, so don't skip it! And if you haven't yet, don't miss your opportunity to save money by registering early -- the deadline to register for passes at a discounted rate is next week -- January 31, 2018! 

For more information on GDC 2018, visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas

