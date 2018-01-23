Come see GDC Play devs hone their pitching skills at GDC Pitch 2018!

Heads up, GDC attendees: 2018 Game Developers Conference organizers want you to know that the popular GDC Pitch event will once again be a part of the GDC Play emerging/independent developer showcase at the conference this March!

GDC Pitch is a special event designed to help select participants practice their pitching skills -- in front of a live audience of GDC attendees! It's significant because a great pitch can secure the future of your studio, or ensure your game has the resources to reach the players who will appreciate it most.

Here's how GDC Pitch works: Game developers that register to exhibit their game in GDC Play 2018 by February 16th may be selected to receive pitching advice and coaching, then pitch their game an opinionated panel of investors and publishers in front of an audience. No pressure!

GDC Pitch will once again be hosted by Jason Della Rocca of investment platform Execution Labs and take place Wednesday and Thursday, March 21st and 22nd, during GDC 2018 at the Moscone Convention Center in San Francisco.

10 selected teams will each be offered pitch prep and training, then get 5 minutes to pitch, followed by questions, advice, and feedback from the judges. The judges will declare a "Best Pitch" on each day, and award each a complimentary All Access pass to GDC 2019.

The list of GDC Pitch judges is still coming together -- here's who's onboard so far:

Ben Andac (Good Shepherd)

Jonas Antonsson (Raw Fury)

Sunny Dhillon (Signia Venture Partners)

Guzman Diaz (Index Ventures)

David Gardner (London Venture Partners)

Rebekah Saltsman (Finji)

GDC Play, which is still open to potential exhibitors, is a special area of the San Francisco show that showcases emerging and independent developers with a series of tables and meeting rooms. It will take place from Wednesday, March 19th through Friday, March 23rd at GDC 2018.

Once again, as part of the 'Best in Play' awards program all GDC Play exhibitors will be judged on their in-development or complete games by a panel of veteran GDC organizers and Gamasutra editors. The top 8 will be named 'Best in Play' winners, and all 8 winners will receive 2 All Access Passes to Game Developers Conference 2019.

Special 'Best in Play' designations will be attached to the honorees' GDC Play tables at GDC 2018, where their games will be playable to all GDC attendees. Existing GDC Play exhibitors become eligible for 'Best in Play' when they enter their booth information in the GDC Play Matchmaking Software.

Booth space for GDC Play 2018 is still available via the UBM Tech Game Network's information site. In addition, don't miss your chance to save money by registering early -- the deadline to register for passes at a discounted rate is next Wednesday, January 31st, 2018!

For more information on GDC 2018, visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.



Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas