January 26, 2018
Check out Celeste's remarkably granular 'Assist' options

Check out Celeste's remarkably granular 'Assist' options

January 25, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
January 25, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
More: Indie, Design

Celeste is a 2D platformer released earlier today that features an "assist mode" designed for players who might find the game inaccessible due to its difficulty.

As pointed out on Twitter, Celeste's assist mode allows players to modify the game's rules to reduce its difficulty. Possible modifications include slowing the game speed, granting the player invincibility or infinite stamina, and the ability to skip chapters.

Being able to change the difficulty settings in a game is not new, but the message Celeste shares when explaining assist mode is one of inclusion. Taking playstyle into account by adding similar screens could be something for developers to consider when designing how difficult their own game is. 

The game recommends that players avoid implementing assist mode during their first playthrough, as difficulty is essential to the experience. However, through the inclusion of this feature Celeste recognizes that every player is different by offering the option to tailor difficulty based on preference. 

