Video: Developing Rogue Legacy on a budget

What does it mean to be budget-oriented? As Kenny and Teddy Lee explain, it's about prioritizing game mechanics and focusing on gameplay first. They spent just under $15k to develop Rogue Legacy, which can be attributed to their budget-oriented approach to design.

In this 2014 talk, Cellar Door Games' Kenny Lee and Teddy Lee discuss the creation of their indie "roguelite" title, Rogue Legacy, with an emphasis on working within a tight budget. The priority is to find solutions that are cheap, fast, and reusable.

The post-mortem discusses the different stages of development Rogue Legacy went through, what tools and techniques were used to build the game, and what obstacles the two faced after release.

Developers curious about budget-oriented design can now watch the talk completely free via the official GDC YouTube channel!

