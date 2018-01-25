Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
January 26, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
January 26, 2018
arrowPress Releases
January 26, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Video: Developing Rogue Legacy on a budget

January 25, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
January 25, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Indie, Business/Marketing, Video

What does it mean to be budget-oriented? As Kenny and Teddy Lee explain, it's about prioritizing game mechanics and focusing on gameplay first. They spent just under $15k to develop Rogue Legacy, which can be attributed to their budget-oriented approach to design.

In this 2014 talk, Cellar Door Games' Kenny Lee and Teddy Lee discuss the creation of their indie "roguelite" title, Rogue Legacy, with an emphasis on working within a tight budget. The priority is to find solutions that are cheap, fast, and reusable. 

The post-mortem discusses the different stages of development Rogue Legacy went through, what tools and techniques were used to build the game, and what obstacles the two faced after release.

Developers curious about budget-oriented design can now watch the talk completely free via the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas.

Related Jobs

Naughty Dog
Naughty Dog — Santa Monica, California, United States
[01.25.18]
Web Developer
Naughty Dog
Naughty Dog — Santa Monica, California, United States
[01.25.18]
IT Help Desk Generalist (Temporary Assignment)
Skydance Interactive
Skydance Interactive — Marina Del Rey, California, United States
[01.25.18]
Art Director
Trendy Entertainment, Inc.
Trendy Entertainment, Inc. — Gainesville, Florida, United States
[01.25.18]
Software Engineer - Game and Online Services


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Art Design Deep Dive: Using a 3D pipeline for 2D animation in Dead Cells
Nintendo shutting down its first-ever mobile app, Miitomo
Blog: 5 common student game dev mistakes, and how to avoid them
7 influential immersive sims that all devs should play


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image