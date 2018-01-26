Tencent invests in film, television, and VR producer Skydance Media

Tencent has made 'strategic investment' in Skydance Media, the entertainment production company that plays home to triple-A virtual reality studio Skydance Interactive.

The Chinese internet giant, which also owns Supercell and Epic Games, didn't disclose the size of the deal, and said the move is part of a "broader strategic partnership" that will let Skydance build out its presence in Asia.

"Partnership initiatives will include the opportunity for Tencent to co-finance Skydance films, as well as to market, distribute and merchandise in China," explains a press release. "The partnership also supports collaboration on other media initiatives, including television, interactive and virtual reality.

Skydance Interactive was formed in May 2016 after Skydance Entertainment purchased and rebranded The Evil Within and Armored Warfare co-developer The Workshop Entertainment.

The studio launched its debut game, a story-driven shooter called Archangel, last summer on PlayStation VR, Oculus Rift, and HTC Vive.