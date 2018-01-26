Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
January 26, 2018
January 26, 2018
January 26, 2018
Rainbow Six Siege gets $20 price hike two years after launch

January 26, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Ubisoft is kicking off Rainbow Six Siege's third year on shelves by raising the retail price of the title by $20. 

The French developer-publisher intends to replace the current $40 'standard edition' with an 'advanced edition' that will cost $60.

Although it'll retail at a higher price-point, the advanced edition does come with extra content including cosmetic items and in-game currency.

A pricing restructure like this might seem counterintuitive two years into a game's lifecycle, but Rainbow Six Siege has gone from strength-to-strength since launching in December 2015.

The tactical team-based shooter recently surpassed 25 million registered players (for context, it only had 10 million at the end of year one), with back-catalog sales and 'player recurring investment' driving that long-term growth.

Although a $15 entry-level 'starter edition' will still be available, that stripped back version is only available on PC, and doesn't include any of the game's additional operator characters from the get-go. 

That means fresh faced consoles players will soon have to shell out at least $60 if they want to join the fray.

