Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
January 26, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
January 26, 2018
arrowPress Releases
January 26, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Blizzard is monitoring YouTube videos to curb toxic Overwatch behavior

January 26, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
January 26, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Social/Online, Video

Overwatch director Jeff Kaplan says that the team is making strides on better policing toxic and harmful in-game behavior, partially by being proactive outside the game itself.

Speaking during one of Blizzard’s regular Developer Update videos, Kaplan explained that the team has taken to combing through YouTube and other social media websites for bad actors and take action against those accounts before an in-game report has been filed. 

While Blizzard notably has a significant amount of resources at its disposal, the Overwatch team’s methods for hunting down and punishing harmful in-game behavior can provide other developers with an idea of what methods are effective for managing toxicity in their own multiplayer games.

Kaplan notes that the Overwatch team prefers to stay tight-lipped on its exact anti-toxicity programs to giving those bad actors a chance to dodge detection or game the system, but says that keeping an eye on social media sites has proved to have a positive impact so far.

Additionally, Kaplan says that other in-game strategies have paid off and resulted in an overall reduction of toxic behavior and abusive chat. Console versions of Overwatch recently received a player reporting system, something Kaplan says has shown positive results. Blizzard also added a system that warns players ahead of suspension to inform them that their behavior isn’t going unnoticed.

Another system provides the reporting parties with feedback on the reports they’ve filed to let them know if their reports against other players resulted in action from Blizzard.

Kaplan says that, since these features were implemented, incidents of abusive chat have fallen by 17 percent. Meanwhile, the amount of times players report bad behavior has jumped by 20 percent, something Kaplan says indicates that the changes are starting to restore faith in Overwatch’s reporting system. 

Related Jobs

Naughty Dog
Naughty Dog — Santa Monica, California, United States
[01.25.18]
IT Help Desk Generalist (Temporary Assignment)
Skydance Interactive
Skydance Interactive — Marina Del Rey, California, United States
[01.25.18]
Art Director
Trendy Entertainment, Inc.
Trendy Entertainment, Inc. — Gainesville, Florida, United States
[01.25.18]
Software Engineer - Game and Online Services
Naughty Dog
Naughty Dog — Santa Monica, California, United States
[01.25.18]
Scripting / Systems Designer (Single Player)


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

How MidBoss encodes a player's game data in shareable 'death cards'
Designing Engare, a game born of a charming geometry problem
Blog: How to make healthy games
Art Design Deep Dive: Using a 3D pipeline for 2D animation in Dead Cells


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image