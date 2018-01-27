Get a job: Wargaming is hiring a Technical Animator

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Chicago, Illinois

Wargaming Chicago-Baltimore is a growing studio with more than 150 employees. Our environment is a combination of casual creativity and functional productivity, powered by the studio’s own, proprietary game engine.

Responsibilities:

Use content authoring and game engine tools to integrate character motions and procedural effects to create responsive, compelling, and attractive player- and AI-controlled character movement in a new title

Develop and maintain animation processes, rigs, pipelines, and animation systems

Requirements:

Excellent communication, interpersonal and organizational skills, interdepartmental fluency.

Experience using in-game animation systems, with a thorough understanding of blend trees, IK, state machines, tagging, and scripting.

Experience with planning and implementing real-time animation systems, walk cycles, strafing, aiming, environmental interactions, etc.

Experience with 3DS Max, Maya, Motion Builder.

Desirable:

Experience with motion capture pipelines.

Proficiency with dynamic IK, physics (Havok) and rigging / animation for use with those systems.

Familiar with version control software.

Mel, Python, Lua experience.

Familiar with Modern Console animation systems.

Basic modeling and realistic animation skills.

Passion for videogames and game development.

