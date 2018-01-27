Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
January 27, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
January 27, 2018
arrowPress Releases
January 27, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Get a job: Wargaming is hiring a Technical Animator

Get a job: Wargaming is hiring a Technical Animator

January 26, 2018 | By Staff
January 26, 2018 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Art, Recruitment

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Technical AnimatorWargaming

Location: Chicago, Illinois

Wargaming Chicago-Baltimore is a growing studio with more than 150 employees.  Our environment is a combination of casual creativity and functional productivity, powered by the studio’s own, proprietary game engine.

Responsibilities:

  • Use content authoring and game engine tools to integrate character motions and procedural effects to create responsive, compelling, and attractive player- and AI-controlled character movement in a new title
  • Develop and maintain animation processes, rigs, pipelines, and animation systems

Requirements:

  • Excellent communication, interpersonal and organizational skills, interdepartmental fluency.
  • Experience using in-game animation systems, with a thorough understanding of blend trees, IK, state machines, tagging, and scripting.
  • Experience with planning and implementing real-time animation systems, walk cycles, strafing, aiming, environmental interactions, etc.
  • Experience with 3DS Max, Maya, Motion Builder.

Desirable:

  • Experience with motion capture pipelines.
  • Proficiency with dynamic IK, physics (Havok) and rigging / animation for use with those systems.
  • Familiar with version control software.
  • Mel, Python, Lua experience.
  • Familiar with Modern Console animation systems.
  • Basic modeling and realistic animation skills.
  • Passion for videogames and game development.

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

Related Jobs

Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[01.26.18]
Technical Art Director
Shiny Shoe
Shiny Shoe — San Francisco, California, United States
[01.26.18]
Quality Assurance Contractor
Telltale Games
Telltale Games — San Rafael, California, United States
[01.26.18]
Senior Tools Engineer
Visual Concepts
Visual Concepts — Agoura Hills, California, United States
[01.26.18]
Senior UI Artist


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

How MidBoss encodes a player's game data in shareable 'death cards'
Designing Engare, a game born of a charming geometry problem
Epic is closing down Paragon and offering refunds to players
Don't Miss: A recipe for a great game jam


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image