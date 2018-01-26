Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Facebook announces new pilot program for 'gaming streamers'

Facebook announces new pilot program for 'gaming streamers'

January 26, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
January 26, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
More: Social/Online, Business/Marketing

Facebook announced today the introduction of their gaming creator pilot program, a live streaming monetization service geared specifically toward "gaming streamers". This introduces another platform for developers to have their games seen by a wider audience. 

Similar to YouTube and Twitch, the pilot program is "actively exploring ways for fans to back their favorite gaming creators via payments during select livestreams on Facebook," but it isn't clear yet how the company will encourage direct fan support from people watching a stream. 

In addition to ensuring that streamers will be able to make a living off of streaming games on Facebook, the platform will enable all creators accepted into the pilot program to livestream at 1080p/60fps (Facebook live video previously ran at 720p/30fps). Since the program is still in its infancy, Facebook has expressed interest in building a solid foundation alongside creators. 

"Based on the results of our initial tests, we’ll expand our fan support monetization initiatives to more gaming creators, including participants in our initial pilot program."

To see the full details of Facebook's gaming creator pilot program, check out their blog post. 

