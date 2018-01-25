Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
January 29, 2018
At GDC 2018, see how Valve uses deep learning to fight cheating in CS:GO !

At GDC 2018, see how Valve uses deep learning to fight cheating in CS:GO!

January 29, 2018 | By Staff
When you arrive at the Game Developers Conference in San Francisco this March you're going to be confronted with a smorgasbord of fantastic talks, so today organizers want to quickly highlight one you won't want to miss!

It's a remarkable entry in the Programming track of talks at GDC: a presentation from Valve's John McDonald about how the company has been using deep learning methods to try and combat cheating in its competitive team-based shooter Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.

Fittingly titled "Robocalypse Now: Using Deep Learning to Combat Cheating in 'Counter-Strike: Global Offensive'", McDonald's talk aims to provide you with total system details, from the high level server architecture to the low level features fed into the AI.

Deep learning has proven to be very effective at identifying cheating behavior without any client-side instrumentation, according to Valve, making it robust against malicious attack by cheaters and cheat vendors. By retraining regularly, the network continues to evolve, picking up new cheating behaviors within hours of their appearance.

As a result of this approach, certain types of cheats have reportedly been reduced by a factor of one hundred -- and McDonald's GDC talk will show you exactly how it works!

You won't want to miss it, as well as the many more GDC 2018 announcements we'll be making in the coming months! For more information about GDC 2018 head over to the show's official website, and subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.

