Monster Hunter: World ships record 5M units in first three days

Monster Hunter: World has shipped a record-breaking 5 million units worldwide since launching three days ago on January 26.

Notably, that figure includes both physical shipments and digital download sales across both PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, the latter of which is currently only available in North America and Europe.

It makes Monster Hunter: World the fastest-selling title in the series to date, and that achievement becomes all the more impressive when you consider the game has yet to make its PC debut.

World is the first new Monster Hunter title to launch on home consoles since 2009, with the main entries of the series having spent the past nine years on the 3DS.

As of January 28, 2018, the franchise has racked up over 45 million cumulative global sales since making its debut all the way back in 2004.