Mixer getting in-stream tipping and game purchases

Mixer, the streaming platform and Twitch competitor owned by Microsoft, is being expanded with a couple of rather familiar features.

The new Mixer Direct Purchase program will let viewers purchase digital games and DLC directly though the streaming platform.

Mixer partners will earn a percentage from all purchases made via their stream, and the program will cover all games currently for sale in the Microsoft digital store -- though the console maker hopes to add more in future.

Twitch unveiled a similar feature last year with the support of big-name studios like Ubisoft, Hi-Rez, and Telltale Games, and said it hoped the initiative would "empower" developers and publishers.

Taking another leaf out of the Twitch handbook, Microsoft also intends to let viewers tip streamers directly through the platform, meaning it should be easier for content creators to earn a little extra cash (and for viewers to show a little extra love).

Both of those features will apparently be available "soon," and Microsoft has promised to share more details in the coming weeks.