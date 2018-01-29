Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
January 29, 2018
Phil Spencer: Xbox Game Pass can create more opportunities for single player games

Phil Spencer: Xbox Game Pass can create more opportunities for single player games

January 29, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
January 29, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
More: Console/PC, Production, Business/Marketing

Xbox boss Phil Spencer believes the company's Netflix-style Xbox Game Pass subscription service can help create more opportunities for budding developers, particularly those interested in single player experiences. 

When quizzed by a Twitter user about the initiative's trajectory, Spencer explained he hopes it can become more than just a "streaming service," and believes the model could very well open the door for more creativity in games. 

"The value [for money] is pretty obvious for some, and the idea of a new model that could open up opportunities for creativity is where I think we'll end up. Especially for single-player games. That's what the model has done in TV but it's not an exact analogy," replied Spencer. 

While it's a noble aim, Game Pass is still finding its feet after launching in June last year, and Microsoft recently attempted to make the service more appetizing by promising to deliver first-party exclusives at launch

It looks like a fair few developers are waiting to see how that plan goes down before committing to anything serious, but Spencer is keen to bring in some fresh faces further down the line.

"We have a lot of interest from studios who want to see how our recent announcement plays out. We'll lead with our first-party, but having Xbox Game Pass turn into a model for more studios is our a goal."

