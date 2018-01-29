Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
January 29, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
January 29, 2018
arrowPress Releases
January 29, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Following feedback, Ubisoft cancels Rainbow Six Siege price increase plans

Following feedback, Ubisoft cancels Rainbow Six Siege price increase plans

January 29, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
January 29, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Social/Online, Business/Marketing

After player complaints, Ubisoft has backed away from earlier plans to essentially increase the price of Rainbow Six Siege’s mid-tier edition by replacing the $40 'standard edition' with a $60 'advanced edition'.

A Reddit post from the team announced the decision to leave the standard edition’s price as is, citing feedback from frustrated players and fans.

Changing a game’s pricing structure after release can be a difficult decision for developers to make, and one that can easily alienate a player base if done incorrectly. 

The initial decision to tweak the game’s pricing inspired no small amount of pushback from the game’s community and, according to Ubisoft, had players worried about introducing friends to the game at the higher price point.

Ubisoft’s statement, and decision not to abandon the $40 version of the game, looks to be both a public acknowledgment of that misstep and an opportunity to let its players know that their feedback is being heard. 

Rainbow Six Siege offers would-be players multiple ways to jump into the game in the form of different editions of the game at various price points. The cheapest, a $15 ‘starter edition’, gives players access to the game itself but without only two basic characters to choose from out of the box but is only available to those playing on PC.

The plan initially announced last week would’ve seen the next step up, a $40 ‘standard edition’, replaced by a $60 ‘advanced edition’ that included more content in the form of cosmetic items and in-game currency. 

Shortly after that announcement, Ubisoft instead said that it would be keeping the $40 ‘standard edition’ as-is, though the company has plans to address concerns over the difficulty of playable character acquisition in lower-end packs at an upcoming tournament. 

Related Jobs

Digital Development Management
Digital Development Management — San Francisco, California, United States
[01.29.18]
Business Development Coordinator
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Helsinki - Capital Area, Finland
[01.29.18]
Senior AI Programmer
Rockstar Games
Rockstar Games — Bangalore, India
[01.29.18]
Lead Programmer
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[01.29.18]
Lead Game Designer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

How The Room devs succeeded on mobile, 'the only option left to us'
Sony patents show redesigned motion controller
Teddy Diefenbach steps down as Square Enix Montreal creative director
Blog: What is good game design?


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image