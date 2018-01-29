Following feedback, Ubisoft cancels Rainbow Six Siege price increase plans

After player complaints, Ubisoft has backed away from earlier plans to essentially increase the price of Rainbow Six Siege’s mid-tier edition by replacing the $40 'standard edition' with a $60 'advanced edition'.

A Reddit post from the team announced the decision to leave the standard edition’s price as is, citing feedback from frustrated players and fans.

Changing a game’s pricing structure after release can be a difficult decision for developers to make, and one that can easily alienate a player base if done incorrectly.

The initial decision to tweak the game’s pricing inspired no small amount of pushback from the game’s community and, according to Ubisoft, had players worried about introducing friends to the game at the higher price point.

Ubisoft’s statement, and decision not to abandon the $40 version of the game, looks to be both a public acknowledgment of that misstep and an opportunity to let its players know that their feedback is being heard.

Rainbow Six Siege offers would-be players multiple ways to jump into the game in the form of different editions of the game at various price points. The cheapest, a $15 ‘starter edition’, gives players access to the game itself but without only two basic characters to choose from out of the box but is only available to those playing on PC.

The plan initially announced last week would’ve seen the next step up, a $40 ‘standard edition’, replaced by a $60 ‘advanced edition’ that included more content in the form of cosmetic items and in-game currency.

Shortly after that announcement, Ubisoft instead said that it would be keeping the $40 ‘standard edition’ as-is, though the company has plans to address concerns over the difficulty of playable character acquisition in lower-end packs at an upcoming tournament.