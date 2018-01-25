Get a job: Skydance Interactive is hiring an Art Director

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!
Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.
Location: Marina Del Rey, California
Skydance Interactive, known for Archangel, a futuristic mech combat game in virtual reality and PWND, a high-flying, pulse-pounding, multi-player rocket arena shooter, is now bringing the iconic phenomenon of The Walking Dead to the VR realm and is looking for a talented Art Director to lead the art team.
The Art Director will oversee the entire art vision, pipeline and production on a project, partnering with the lead designer and technical director to achieve creative goals at a high level of quality.
We believe small, focused, close-knit teams can move mountains, and strong but collaborative creative leadership is a key to that success. *Must have video game experience.
Skills We Look For
- 10+ years of game industry art experience shipping AAA titles
- 5+ years of game industry experience as an Art Director
- Has shipped 2 titles as an Art Director
- Experience working in VR or an interest in VR required
- Establish and communicate strong artistic direction via style guides and art targets
- Work with internal and external partners to communicate and maintain product vision
- Encourage artistic development of the art staff through training and mentorship
- Proven ability to conceptualize, communicate and guide development’s artistic vision
- Manage and mentor artists on the team to reach their career goals, along with providing constructive feedback
- Show technical depth maintaining visual quality while maintaining game performance
- Track visual and artistic trends in the game industry, with an emphasis on next-generation technology and techniques
- Demonstrate excellent creative, analytical and organizational skills
- Ability to work and contribute effectively and collaboratively in a team environment
- Passion for creating engaging, innovative, emotional and transformative player experiences
- Strong all-around skills in both 2D and 3D
- Solid understanding of popular games and their art direction
- Ability to prioritize art deliveries based on changing project needs
- Broad knowledge in relevant art disciplines including concept, modeling, environments, lighting, VFX and UI/UX
- Ability to effectively direct and delegate to art leads
- Able to give effective critiques and take feedback and criticism
- Open-minded, motivating, and inspiring personality
- Demonstrate compelling vision and passion for the presented project
Pluses
- Shipped games for both PC and console
- Experience with UE
- Experience working with both internal and external IP and related stakeholders
- Bachelor's degree or equivalent work experience
*Link to portfolio or demo reel required
Interested? Apply now.
About the Gamasutra Job Board
Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.
Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.
Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.