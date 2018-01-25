Get a job: Skydance Interactive is hiring an Art Director

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Location: Marina Del Rey, California

Skydance Interactive, known for Archangel, a futuristic mech combat game in virtual reality and PWND, a high-flying, pulse-pounding, multi-player rocket arena shooter, is now bringing the iconic phenomenon of The Walking Dead to the VR realm and is looking for a talented Art Director to lead the art team.

The Art Director will oversee the entire art vision, pipeline and production on a project, partnering with the lead designer and technical director to achieve creative goals at a high level of quality.

We believe small, focused, close-knit teams can move mountains, and strong but collaborative creative leadership is a key to that success. *Must have video game experience.

Skills We Look For

10+ years of game industry art experience shipping AAA titles

5+ years of game industry experience as an Art Director

Has shipped 2 titles as an Art Director

Experience working in VR or an interest in VR required

Establish and communicate strong artistic direction via style guides and art targets

Work with internal and external partners to communicate and maintain product vision

Encourage artistic development of the art staff through training and mentorship

Proven ability to conceptualize, communicate and guide development’s artistic vision

Manage and mentor artists on the team to reach their career goals, along with providing constructive feedback

Show technical depth maintaining visual quality while maintaining game performance

Track visual and artistic trends in the game industry, with an emphasis on next-generation technology and techniques

Demonstrate excellent creative, analytical and organizational skills

Ability to work and contribute effectively and collaboratively in a team environment

Passion for creating engaging, innovative, emotional and transformative player experiences

Strong all-around skills in both 2D and 3D

Solid understanding of popular games and their art direction

Ability to prioritize art deliveries based on changing project needs

Broad knowledge in relevant art disciplines including concept, modeling, environments, lighting, VFX and UI/UX

Ability to effectively direct and delegate to art leads

Able to give effective critiques and take feedback and criticism

Open-minded, motivating, and inspiring personality

Demonstrate compelling vision and passion for the presented project

Pluses

Shipped games for both PC and console

Experience with UE

Experience working with both internal and external IP and related stakeholders

Bachelor's degree or equivalent work experience

*Link to portfolio or demo reel required

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.



Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.



Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.