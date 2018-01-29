Video: How artists embraced change in BioShock Infinite

Creating a character isn't always a clear cut path from point A to point B. As an artist it may be difficult to adapt to change, especially when working in a new direction or with a different engine.

In this GDC 2014 session, former lead character artist at Irrational Gavin Goulden discusses the development of Elizabeth and other characters from BioShock Infinite and BioShock Infinite: Burial at Sea through the context of an asset pipeline.

Goulden offers examples of the multiple directions the art team went through during development and explains what worked and what didn't.

He explains how the team settled on their final direction for Elizabeth, the evolution of the characters encountered during combat, how the general population got an extreme overhaul, and why all of the changes were significant in helping to create a stronger end product.

Artists interested in seeing how Elizabeth came to be designed can now watch the talk completely free via the official GDC YouTube channel!

