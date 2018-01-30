TT Games opens Brighton studio to bring more Lego games to mobile

Newsbrief: TT Games has opened a new studio in Brighton that will focus on building Lego titles specifically for mobile.

Jason Avent, founder and former head of CSR Racing developer Boss Alien, will lead the Brighton opening.

The news comes almost a year to the day after TT purchased Golf Clash and Village Life developer Playdemic, and tasked the mobile specialist with creating a new Lego title of its very own.

"There is a huge opportunity for Lego games on mobile," said Tom Stone, TT Games' managing director. "We're extraordinarily fortunate to have acquired Playdemic in 2017, […] and now we can grow our capability even further."