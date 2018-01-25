Get a job: Rockstar India is hiring a Lead Programmer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!
Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.
Location: Bangalore, India
Rockstar India is seeking a Lead Programmer to help breathe life, realism, and fun into our next-generation games. You’ll play a fundamental role in creating fun and engaging experiences that immerse players in the worlds we create. Rockstar is a tight community and highly collaborative, so you will need to be able to communicate easily and effectively with fellow coders, designers and artists.
RESPONSIBILITIES
The successful applicant will need to possess a strong mix of hands-on programming skills as well as team management ability. You will be responsible for implementing tasks to specifications as well as helping guide the wider programming team. Within the Gameplay team, you will work on a wide range of areas in an established codebase, including:
Artificial Intelligence
Character Mechanics
Gameplay Mechanics
QUALIFICATIONS
SKILLS
DESIRED SKILLS
Interested? Apply now.
Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.
Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.
Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.