January 30, 2018
Get a job: Rockstar India is hiring a Lead Programmer

Get a job: Rockstar India is hiring a Lead Programmer

January 30, 2018 | By Staff
January 30, 2018 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Programming, Recruitment

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Lead Programmer, Rockstar India

Location: Bangalore, India

Rockstar India is seeking a Lead Programmer to help breathe life, realism, and fun into our next-generation games. You’ll play a fundamental role in creating fun and engaging experiences that immerse players in the worlds we create. Rockstar is a tight community and highly collaborative, so you will need to be able to communicate easily and effectively with fellow coders, designers and artists.

RESPONSIBILITIES

The successful applicant will need to possess a strong mix of hands-on programming skills as well as team management ability. You will be responsible for implementing tasks to specifications as well as helping guide the wider programming team. Within the Gameplay team, you will work on a wide range of areas in an established codebase, including:

Artificial Intelligence

  • Bring our worlds to life by creating believable behaviours and routines for their inhabitants.
  • Navigate across varying terrain types, avoiding obstacles efficiently.
  • Work on strategies to produce fun and challenging combat encounters.

Character Mechanics

  • Create blend trees that combine animations, which are driven from both player and AI input.
  • In conjunction with animators, finely tune and polish systems to produce the best combination of realism and responsiveness.

Gameplay Mechanics

  • Weapon and damage systems.
  • Create the illusion of densely populated worlds.

QUALIFICATIONS

  • A degree in computer science, mathematics, or equivalent.
  • Minimum of 5 years AAA games programming experience working on AI/Gameplay related systems.

SKILLS

  • Solid C/C++ programming skills.
  • Strong math skills, knowledge of vectors, matrices and linear algebra.
  • Excellent problem solving ability.
  • Good team communication skills.
  • Passion for playing and creating cutting edge video game experiences.

DESIRED SKILLS

  • In-depth familiarity of Rockstar products is a massive plus.
  • Experience working on pathfinding or AI movement/behaviours.
  • Experience solving complex vehicle AI problems (navigation, steering, route planning etc).

Interested? Apply now.

