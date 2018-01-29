Level up your skills at the GDC 2018 Technical Artist Bootcamp!

Heads up, GDC attendees: The GDC 2018 Technical Artist Bootcamp on Tuesday, March 20th, 2018 is shaping up to be a fantastic day-long learning opportunity, with a smorgasbord of expert sessions that offer deep dives into different facets of art and technology in game production.

Of course, if you haven't already registered to attend GDC 2018, you should do so post-haste -- the deadline to register for passes at a discounted rate is today!

Seasoned, respected technical artists from across the game industry will be there to share skills and tools you can use to be more effective in your work, demonstrate your value to get a key development role, and further integrate technical art into your studio's pipeline and culture.

As the discipline of technical art matures, it's important for the industry to develop a vocabulary for discussing solutions and sussing out what works (and what doesn't) in terms of tools and pipelines.

With that in mind, you'll find great talks at the GDC 2018 Technical Artist Bootcamp like "Production Values: Improving Quality, Longevity and Scalability", presented by Creative Assembly lead technical artist Jodie Azhar.

In her talk, Azhar will look at how formalizing processes and decision making, and standardizing workflows leads to improved pipelines and tools regardless of the size of the team. She'll also speak to how to apply these processes if you are an individual working alone or on a large team handling multiple projects and how getting into those good habits and being self-critical can save you time in the long run.

Plus, in their talk on "Procedural Islands of 'Dauntless'" Phoenix Labs' Mykola Konyk and Michael Trottier will give you a practical look at the procedural island pipeline they created in order to build the shattered islands of Phoenix's co-op action-RPG Dauntless (pictured).

Notably, they will offer a high level overview and cover successful strategies for setting up a Houdini procedural pipeline. They will also talk about their experiences in decomposing the complex requirements of world art into manageable procedural components.

If you have any interest in the discipline of technical art, you won't want to miss these sessions! For more details on them and all other announced talks head over to the online GDC 2018 Session Scheduler.

For more information about GDC 2018, which runs March 19th through the 23rd, visit the show's official website, and subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.



Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas