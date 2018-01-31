Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
January 31, 2018
January 31, 2018
January 31, 2018
Coffee Stain acquires and rebrands Gone North Games

January 31, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
January 31, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
Goat Simulator creator Coffee Stain has acquired a majority stake in long-time partner Gone North Games. 

The two companies have worked together on titles like GoatZ, Goat Simulator: Waste of Space, and A Story About My Uncle, which were developed by Gone North and published by Coffee Stain. 

Following the deal, Gone North will be rebranded as Coffee Stain North, and the studio is already hard at work on an unannounced project. 

"We discovered Gone North Games when they pitched us on their first game, A Story About My Uncle, and we saw a lot of potential in their team already back then," said Anton Westbergh, CEO of Coffee Stain. 

"The game ended up being our first foray into games publishing, and a successful one at that. Since then the talent behind Gone North have played a major part in carrying the Goat Simulator brand into the future."

