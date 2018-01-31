Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
January 31, 2018
Three quarters in, both revenue and profit are up at Konami

January 31, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
At the close of the third quarter of its 2017-2018 fiscal year, Konami has reported year-over-year increases in both revenue and profit, thanks in no small part to the ‘digital entertainments’ department that houses its video game projects.

For the 9 month period ending December 31, 2017, Konami clocked its total revenue at ¥178.7 billion (~$1.6 billion), a 9 percent increase from the ¥163.9 billion (~$1.5 billion) reported during the same period last year.

Operating profits also saw a year-over-year increase, this time of 30.2 percent as they rose from last year’s ¥29.6 billion (~$271.1 million) to ¥38.5 billion (~$352.7 million).

Those numbers notably track performance for Konami as a whole and include contributions from the company’s health and fitness, gaming and systems, amusement, and digital entertainments businesses. Of those departments, digital entertainment brought in the most in terms of both revenue and profit. 

Konami’s digital entertainment department saw ¥89.7 billion (~$822.5 million) in revenue for the first three quarters of the 2017-2018 fiscal year, a 21.7 percent increase from the ¥73.7 billion (~$675.8 million) reported during the same period last year. Profit for the segment saw a parallel year-over-year increase, rising 21.9 percent from last year’s numbers to ¥29.7 billion (~$272.3 million).

The company attributes the performance in this sector to solid showings from its mobile games, which include the baseball-themed mobile games Jikkyou Pawafuru Puroyakyu and Professional Baseball Spirits A and the mobile version of Winning Eleven 2018, or Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 in the West. Konami notes that the end of 2017 also saw the global PC release of Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links which, between both mobile and PC, now boasts over 60 million downloads.

Outside of mobile, Konami said that sales of the console games Winning Eleven 2018 (aka Pro Evolution Soccer 2018) and Super Bomberman R “continue to drive solid performance."

