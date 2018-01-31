Catch cutting-edge sponsored sessions from Improbable, Apple and more at GDC 2018

As the 2018 Game Developers Conference draws nigh, organizers want to quickly highlight a number of cutting-edge sponsored sessions from Nvidia, AMD and other influential technology firms taking place at the March event.

If you're looking for an opportunity to learn about how the latest hardware and software works -- and how you can best use it to make games -- you'll want to keep these talks on your radar.

For example, Apple is sponsoring a fascinating GDC 2018 session, "Introduction to Apple’s ARKit: Best practices and recent updates" that introduces core concepts of the ARKit framework, it’s underlying principles, and the ARKit API.

The session, presented by Apple's Michael Kuhn, explains how to get started with ARKit using the different tracking and scene understanding capabilities as well integration into rendering/game engines. In addition, it explains basic concepts and challenges of AR and Computer Vision to help avoid common pitfalls and allow the creation of great experiences!

Plus, video game veteran and Improbable exec Bill Roper is presenting an Improbable-sponsored panel session on "Billion-Person Gaming: What Truly Massive Worlds Mean for Games" which promises to gather together celebrated game creators and developers to discuss the future of games in a world where massive scale and growing player numbers are creating new game forms and incredible successes.

From the 200 million players of Honor of Kings to the 30 million sales of PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds before leaving early access, the panelists will discuss and take questions on the future of gaming. Don't skip it!.

