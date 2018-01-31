Motiga's Gigantic to shut down in July

Citing sustainability issues, Motiga and Perfect World have announced that the online servers for its free-to-play game Gigantic will be closing for good on July 31, 2018.

The closure comes just months after studio owner and Gigantic publisher Perfect World executed a substantial round of layoffs at Motiga that saw the studio reduced to only a “core team of developers.”

At the time of the layoffs, Perfect World had said that support for Gigantic would continue under that core staff. In today’s announcement Motiga explains that both it and Perfect World had been using the past few months to look into viable options to make Gigantic a sustainable project.

The developer says that the current state of the game makes it difficult to progress further and that developing basic features while fixing existing issues proved more complicated than anticipated.

Currently, the studio plans to support the game through July 31, though the January update released today will be the last the game receives.

As of that update, Motiga has disabled microtransactions within the game and made all current characters, including the hero released today, available for free. In-game currency can still be spent and earned through regular play up until the game itself closes down this summer.