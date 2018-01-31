At GDC 2018, get a postmortem look at the Rocket League language ban

The Game Developers Conference in San Francisco this March is overflowing with great stuff to see and do, so we want to quickly highlight a talk today that you really should see!

It's a notable part of the GDC 2018 Community Management Summit: a postmortem from the folks at Rocket League dev Psyonix about how they implemented a language ban in the popular cross-platform car soccer game -- and how it worked out!

Appropriately titled "'Rocket League': Language Ban System Postmortem", the talk will see Psyonix community manager Devin Connors breaking down how the language ban was designed, how it works, and what impact its implementation had on the Rocket League community over time.

It promises to be a fascinating talk, one that will prove especially useful for community managers looking to learn more about how they can use homegrown automation-with-oversight to deal with verbal harassment in online games in all genres.

