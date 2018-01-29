Get a job: Armature Studio is hiring a Graphics Engineer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Austin, Texas

Armature Studio is seeking a Mid- to Senior level Graphics Engineer to join us on exciting, high visibility projects for a variety of platforms and utilizing various engines. We value talent, precision, self-motivation and collaboration.

This is a full time, in-office position located in Austin, Texas. Relocation assistance within the US is available for this position.

Responsibilities:

Designing and implementing systems and tools to support engine, rendering, and technology needs

Help support and maintain existing systems.

Provide support and assistance to team end users.

Writing clear, maintainable, portable, and highly functional code.

Profiling and performance tuning of code and systems to remove bottlenecks and improve the art pipeline.

As needed work on runtime engine tasks to support specific project requirements.

Anticipates, identifies and articulates problem areas and finds preventative solutions.

Testing and documenting of the code you write.

Qualifications:

Minimum 5 years game programming experience for AAA console and PC.

Expertise in C and C++.

Proficiency with UE4

Strong generalist skills and solid code architectural skills.

Solid understanding of graphics-related math.

Expert in modern rendering techniques for lighting and visual effects

Works well in an energetic, collaborative environment

Excellent oral and written communication skills

Excellent organizational, problem solving and time management skills

Commitment to code quality, documentation and sound testing procedures.

Candidates must have a US work permit or citizenship

