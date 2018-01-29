Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
January 31, 2018
Get a job: Armature Studio is hiring a Graphics Engineer

Get a job: Armature Studio is hiring a Graphics Engineer

January 31, 2018 | By Staff
January 31, 2018 | By Staff
More: Programming, Recruitment

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Graphics Engineer, Armature Studio

Location: Austin, Texas

Armature Studio is seeking a Mid- to Senior level Graphics Engineer to join us on exciting, high visibility projects for a variety of platforms and utilizing various engines. We value talent, precision, self-motivation and collaboration.

This is a full time, in-office position located in Austin, Texas. Relocation assistance within the US is available for this position.

Responsibilities:

  • Designing and implementing systems and tools to support engine, rendering, and technology needs
  • Help support and maintain existing systems.
  • Provide support and assistance to team end users.
  • Writing clear, maintainable, portable, and highly functional code.
  • Profiling and performance tuning of code and systems to remove bottlenecks and improve the art pipeline.
  • As needed work on runtime engine tasks to support specific project requirements.
  • Anticipates, identifies and articulates problem areas and finds preventative solutions.
  • Testing and documenting of the code you write.

Qualifications:

  • Minimum 5 years game programming experience for AAA console and PC.
  • Expertise in C and C++.
  • Proficiency with UE4
  • Strong generalist skills and solid code architectural skills.
  • Solid understanding of graphics-related math.
  • Expert in modern rendering techniques for lighting and visual effects
  • Works well in an energetic, collaborative environment
  • Excellent oral and written communication skills
  • Excellent organizational, problem solving and time management skills
  • Commitment to code quality, documentation and sound testing procedures.
  • Candidates must have a US work permit or citizenship

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

Top Stories

Game Design Deep Dive: Creating comfortable UI for VR strategy in Skyworld
Motiga's Gigantic to shut down in July
Capcom sees an overall fall in sales but increase in profits
Road to the IGF: Bennett Foddy's Getting Over It


