Xbox One X drives increase in Microsoft games revenue

Microsoft published its earnings report today for the quarter ended December 31, showing an increase in games-related revenue driven by higher sales of Xbox hardware and services.

The company said total games revenue for the quarter was $3.9 billion, an increase of 8 percent compared to the same quarter a year prior. Microsoft attributed the growth to sales of the new Xbox One X, which launched in November last year, and growth in Xbox Live.

Microsoft's games business is under its "more personal computing" segment, which reported $12.2 billion in quarterly sales, a 2 percent increase in revenue year-on-year. Operating income for the segment, which includes search advertising, phone, and Surface sales, was $2.5 billion, a 2 percent drop.

Company-wide, Microsoft reported quarterly revenues of $29 billion, a 12 percent year-on-year increase, with a GAAP net loss of $6.3 billion.