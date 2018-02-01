Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Ubisoft to share lessons learned from 10 years of Assassin's Creed at GDC 2018!

February 2, 2018 | By Staff
As you make plans to attend the 2018 Game Developers Conference in San Francisco next month, organizers want to make sure you don't miss out on any great talks -- including a very special retrospective look at the history of Assassin's Creed.

In his Design track talk on "10 Years of Evolution of the 'Assassin's Creed' Brand", Ubisoft's Jean Guesdon will share a thoughtful deconstruction of how the brand has evolved from the original Assassin's Creed to AC2 to an annualized brand, across different hardware generations, through offshoots, to cross-studio co-dev, tying in books and comics and film, and how it is now being refreshed with Assassin's Creed Origins.

This talk is intended for anyone interested in the history of the series, and will be of particular interest to directors and other senior developers responsible for maintaining any brand over a long period of time. 

After all, the creation, expansion and constant refresh of a huge series requires a tricky balance between "hard-stoned" fundamentals that ensure stability and consistency, as well as new ideas and concepts to be explored.

If you have any interest in the discipline of technical art, you won't want to miss these sessions! For more details on them and all other announced talks head over to the online GDC 2018 Session Scheduler.

It's going to be a great talk, so don't skip it! For more information on GDC 2018, visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas

