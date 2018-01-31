Sony collaborates with Facebook on God of War text adventure

Sony has teamed up with Facebook to publish the text adventure God of War: A Call From The Wilds, which is available on Facebook's messenger app.

This isn't the first time publishers have utilized Facebook's messenger app to promote extra content for a game, as Blizzard has utilized the same tech in the past. This approach could be a way for devs to market their games as well.

A Call From The Wilds follows Kratos' son Atreus, and players progress through the text-based choose your own adventure game by typing out commands.

For example, players can see what they're carrying by typing out "inventory" or request to investigate certain items if they're emphasized in bold.