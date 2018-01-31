Video: The tools used to design Rayman Legends

Rayman Legends owes a lot of its success to the UbiArt Framework, an engine originally developed for the game's predecessor, Rayman Origins. Originally created to bridge the gap between clear artistic vision and gameplay direction, the tool has evolved into a smoother way of working for artists and designers.

In this 2014 GDC session, Ubisoft Montpellier's Chris McEntee describes the design team's approach to creating the worlds of Rayman Legends, and discusses the strengths and weaknesses of the UbiArt Framework.

McEntee also goes into length about the UbiArt engine's role in improving prototyping and level design pre-production processes. Through the aid of case studies and in-engine demonstration videos, he highlights a few of the key features that allowed designers to work at a rapid pace.

Designers who are curious about the development of Rayman Legends can now watch the talk completely free via the official GDC YouTube channel!

