Nintendo working on Mario movie with Minions creator Illumination

Nintendo has partnered up with Illumination, the animation studio behind popular movies like Despicable Me and Minions, to develop a movie based on the Super Mario franchise.

The deal is part of the Japanese console maker's broader plan to cement itself in the consumer consciousness of those outside the world of games.

Not much is known about the project, other than it'll be co-produced by Illumination co-founder Chris Meledandri and Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto.

The film will be co-financed by Universal Pictures and Nintendo, with Universal also stepping up to distribute the picture.

Nintendo has previously expressed a desire to pursue a diverse range of projects that can shepherd people towards its various consoles and game franchises.

The company's foray into the smartphone arena was one such play, and this new venture into Hollywood also seems to fit that mold.