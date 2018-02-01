Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
February 1, 2018
The Switch's premium online service is launching this September

February 1, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
Nintendo Switch Online, the long-touted paid online subscription service for the Nintendo Switch, will launch in September 2018

The premium plan was initially scheduled to launch in autumn 2017, but Nintendo pushed that date back to 2018 for unknown reasons. 

In the interim, Switch users have been able to utilize the console's various online and multiplayer services free-of-charge, but that will change in a matter of months. 

As well as being able to play online and use features like voice chat, those who subscribe to Nintendo Switch Online will gain access to a classic games selection that features vintage morsels like Super Mario Bros. 3, Balloon Fight, and Dr. Mario

They'll also be able to take advantage of exclusive deals and discounts on the Nintendo eShop, and access the Nintendo Switch Online companion app. 

Those looking to subscribe will be able to choose between a one-month, three-month, or yearly membership plan costing $3.99, $7.99, and $19.99 respectively.

