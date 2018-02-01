Nintendo to continue mobile push with Mario Kart Tour

Nintendo is planning on bringing another one its biggest franchise to smartphones with Mario Kart Tour.

The mobile version of the uber-popular kart racer is due to launch during the next financial year, which means sometime between April 2018 and March 2019.

Nintendo is no stranger to smartphones at this point, having already built-up a mobile roster that includes Super Mario Run, Fire Emblem Heroes, Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp, and Miitomo -- the latter of which isn't long for this world.

The company initially hoped to have five mobile titles out in the wild by March 2017, but that plan seems to have gone awry for whatever reason.

Even so, Nintendo seems pleased with how its current lineup is performing, and the firm's latest financials show that smart device and IP related income clocked in at 29.1 billion yen ($267.1 million) for the nine-months ended December 31, 2017.