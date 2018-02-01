Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
February 1, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
February 1, 2018
arrowPress Releases
February 1, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Pokemon Go developer Niantic scoops up AR API maker Escher Reality

Pokemon Go developer Niantic scoops up AR API maker Escher Reality

February 1, 2018 | By Bryant Francis
February 1, 2018 | By Bryant Francis
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Smartphone/Tablet, Business/Marketing

In a blog post this morning, Niantic CEO John Hanke announced that the company behind Pokemon Go will be acquiring augmented reality API developer Escher Reality. Hanke writes it will be using this purchase to "make our cross-platform AR technology available more widely to developers later this year."

If you haven't heard of the smaller company quite yet, that's because it's a startup dedicated to making an augmented reality API for other developers to make games and experiences on. Over on its website, the company boasts of technology that allows AR sessions to be "multi-user," letting developers create experiences that can be viewed by multiple people on multiple devices simultaneously. 

The platform also allows for a an app to store digital objects and persist across multiple sessions, a potentially useful bit of technology for developers interested in longer AR experiences. 

Niantic's move to purchase Escher Reality seems to reflect an interest in not just acquiring technology for its own AR games but also an interest in stewarding a platform that may be licensed to other developers. It's also worth remembering that Niantic's primary advantage in the AR field so far has been its real-world mapping technology, so the move to acquire Escher Reality may indicate a desire to grow its camera-driven AR experiences.

If Niantic is planning to use this technology for its upcoming Harry Potter-themed game, it has not indicated so at this time. 

Related Jobs

Naughty Dog
Naughty Dog — Santa Monica, California, United States
[02.01.18]
Graphics Programmer (Game Team)
Vicarious Visions / Activision
Vicarious Visions / Activision — Albany, New York, United States
[02.01.18]
Environment Artist - Destiny (World Building)
Vicarious Visions / Activision
Vicarious Visions / Activision — Albany, New York, United States
[02.01.18]
Senior World Designer - Destiny
GameVision
GameVision — Naperville, Illinois, United States
[02.01.18]
Game Art Producer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

How a Wes Anderson movie prop maker helped develop That's You!
Game dev in Oceania: A hands-off Aussie gov't, and a Kiwi PM's visit
Road to the IGF: Dim Bulb Games' Where the Water Tastes Like Wine
Nintendo to continue mobile push with Mario Kart Tour


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image