Clash Royale maker Supercell invests $4.2M in new UK dev Trailmix

The team behind London-based studio Trailmix Games announced today that they've received $4.2 million in funding from Finnish game company Supercell, best known for operating Clash Royale and Clash of Clans.

It's always interesting to see game makers investing in other game makers, and Supercell seems to have a penchant for doing so: last year the company spent over $55 million to take a majority stake in London-based Space Ape Games, and the year prior it spent nearly $8 million to acquire a majority stake in Finnish game studio Badland Games.

Of course, this willingness to spend may have something to do with the fact that Supercell is itself owned by Chinese megacorp Tencent, which spent roughly $8.6 billion to acquire the Finnish company in 2016.

Supercell's investment will reportedly be used to help Trailmix get off the ground. The studio was founded late last year by Carolin Krenzer and Tristan Clark, former King staffers who set up to Trailmix with an eye towards making accessible free-to-play mobile games.

"We’re in this for the long haul, to nurture and safeguard the Trailmix team for many years to come — and Supercell are right there with us," reads a blog post on the company's website. "This investment means we can focus on the important things — bringing great people together, making amazing games and having a lot of fun in the process."